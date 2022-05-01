Energy stocks are still underappreciated as the best equity investment right now amid soaring commodity prices and slowing supply, JPMorgan says

US stocks plummeted on Friday as the market finished one of its worst months in recent history.By the closing bell, the day’s numbers were ugly. The Nasdaq fell 4.2 per cent, the Dow dropped 2.8 per cent, and the S&P 500 plunged by 3.6 per cent.This marked the end of an unusually brutal month for US stocks. In April alone, the Nasdaq tumbled 13.3 per cent – its worst month since October 2008, when the world was still gripped by the Great Recession. And the S&P 500 slid by 8.8 per cent, its steepest one-month drop since the start of...

