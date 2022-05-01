ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy stocks are still underappreciated as the best equity investment right now amid soaring commodity prices and slowing supply, JPMorgan says

By Matthew Fox
 2 days ago
Oil prices have risen sharply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. imaginima/Getty Images
  • Energy stocks remain the best equity investment as commodity prices continue to rise, JPMorgan said.
  • The bank sees rapid earnings growth and a multiple re-rating driving energy stocks higher.
  • "Energy is the only sector that is seeing its quality, growth, and momentum scores improve simultaneously," JPMorgan said.

