TV Series

Bob's Burgers - Episode 12.22 - Some Like It Bot Part 2: Judge-bot Day (Season Finale) - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTINA GOES ON A MISSION ON THE ALL-NEW SEASON FINALE OF "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, MAY 22, ON FOX. Tina is on a mission that could get her into a...

Station 19 - Episode 5.18 - Crawl Out Through the Fallout (Season Finale) - Press Release

Station 19: SEASON FINALE - Crawl Out Through the Fallout (5/19) “Crawl Out Through the Fallout” – Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck on the season finale of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 19 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Stassi Schroeder Chronicles 'Vanderpump Rules' Firing, Reveals Spin-Off 'Valley Rules' Was In The Works

Two years later and Stassi Schroeder is finally opening up about her traumatic firing from Vanderpump Rules. In her newly released book, Off With My Head: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom — out Tuesday, April 26 — the former Bravo star, 33, chronicled her June 2020 cancelation, while being 10 weeks pregnant with daughter Hartford, after a resurfaced podcast clip of her revealing she and costar Kristen Doute told the police via a tip line that a Black woman accused of robbery could be their former costar Faith Stowers made its rounds.While Schroeder admitted she had...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.20 - A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room... (Season Finale) - Press Release

“A Judge and A Priest Walk Into A Living Room…” – The Conners gear up for a megawedding! Jackie and Neville, Darlene and Ben, and Harris and Aldo are planning for a shared big day, but along the way they discover that some of the couples may not be on the same page about their happily ever afters. Meanwhile, Dan and the family have decked out the house for the occasion, but will all six of the lovebirds make it to “I do”? Find out on the season finale of “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.22 - Ohana (Season Finale) - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Ohana” – Captain Milius (Enver Gjokaj) continues to work with Tennant and her team in the aftermath of the prisoner exchange between the U.S. and eastern Europe. Also, Whistler takes Ernie’s advice and makes a grand gesture in the hope of winning Lucy back, on the conclusion of the two-part season finale of the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, May 23 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Barry - Episode 3.03 - Ben Mendelsohn - Promo + Press Release

Season 3, Episode 3: "ben mendelsohn" Debuts: SUNDAY, MAY 8 (10:00-10:30 PM ET/PT) As Barry (Bill Hader) and Gene (Henry Winkler) take on new opportunities, Sally (Sarah Goldberg) prepares for her first press junket - and Katie (Elsie Fisher) shares her concerns. With the Bolivians still in heavy pursuit, Hank (Anthony Carrigan) reaches out to Fuches (Stephen Root) while Cristobal (Michael Irby) pitches a new tactic to Fernando (Miguel Sandoval).
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Breeders - Episode 3.05 - No Can Do - Press Release

An ambitious Ally sets out to save the company and throw a memorable birthday party for Ava, just as Paul, passed over for promotion yet again, wonders if he ever had any ambition to start with. Written by Simon Blackwell; directed by Chris Addison.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Bosch: Legacy - Renewed for 2nd Season

Bosch: Legacy - Season Two (Pickup): Prior to the first season premiere on May 6, Freevee has picked up a second season of the spinoff series, which follows retired homicide detective turned private investigator Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) as he fights to work cases without the authority his former job provided. Meanwhile, attorney Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) struggles to maintain her faith in the justice system after surviving an attempted murder, and Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) discovers the possibilities and challenges of being a rookie patrol cop on the streets of Los Angeles. Bosch: Legacy, from Fabel Entertainment, is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, and Titus Welliver.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Riverdale - Season 6 - Caroline Day Joins As Recurring

Caroline Day (Billions) is set for a heavily recurring role in the CW’s Riverdale. Day will play Heather, a librarian in Greendale and Cheryl’s long-rumored junior-high sweetheart. After tracking down Heather on social media, Cheryl gets in touch with her, much to Nana Rose’s disapproval. Then, when Heather re-enters Cheryl’s life, she does so with secret knowledge that may help Cheryl understand her emerging powers better.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.21 - Castles Made Of Sand - Press Release

05/17/2022 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : When an elder care facilitate shuts down, New Amsterdam is forced to intake many new patients. Max struggles with his decision to head back to London. Reynolds takes his personal frustrations out on his department with near disastrous results. Iggy's work causes him to reflect on his marriage and personal life. TV-14.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

A Million Little Things - Episode 4.20 - just in case (Season Finale) - Press Release

A Million Little Things: SEASON FINALE - just in case (5/18) “just in case” – The strength of Maggie and Gary’s relationship is put to the test once again. Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress; Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mom through a rough patch, and Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna on the season finale of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.22 - Ticket to Space, $1 Million (Season Finale) - Press Release

“Ticket to Space, $1 Million” – Tom attempts to keep Connor grounded after he announces his plans to go to space then falls into a rough patch himself after learning some bad news. Meanwhile, Marina gets stuck while trying to transform their attic into a writing space for Tom on the season finale of “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Chicago PD - Episode 9.21 - House Of Cards - Press Release

05/18/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : As the team closes in on drug kingpin Javier Escano, Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna to keep her on track. Their deteriorating trust threatens an increasingly tenuous operation. TV-14.
CHICAGO, IL
spoilertv.com

The Goldbergs - Episode 9.22 - Adam Graduates! (Season Finale) - Press Release

“Adam Graduates!” – Graduation day is approaching and everyone, especially Adam, is ready – except for Beverly who is not coping well with the idea of an empty nest. Meanwhile, with Geoff’s encouragement, Erica decides to try out for Cyndi Lauper as a one-time backup singer replacement. Ultimately, resurrecting her singing dreams doesn’t manifest, but bigger and exciting new beginnings await her and the Goldbergs on the season finale episode airing WEDNESDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - The Shaun Show - Review: Reality Lessons

After the hiatus, we're back! The Good Doctor 5×16 “The Shaun Show” is a different episode in which some buried feelings come to light and one of the characters we love the most returns to her home. Time for a review!. Here we go!. The Good Doctor...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Obliterated - Ordered To Series By Netflix

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are kicking up a storm in Las Vegas for their latest series. Netflix has ordered action comedy Obliterated from the trio. Obliterated is described as a “high octane” action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Rock and Hard Place - Review

Rock and Hard Place was brilliantly written and directed by Gordon Smith. The episode told the end of Nacho's story, with Nacho coming to terms with his fate and making the ultimate sacrifice. Rock and Hard Place also brought Jimmy and Kim to a new part of their plan to get the Sandpiper case settled that includes Howard's car. I cannot emphasize how great this episode was, a one-shot teaser of the desert that symbolized death, then moved on to the only life growing a blue flower and ending on a piece of glass. What does this scene mean? What does the flower symbolize?
TV SERIES

