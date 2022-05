Graduating college can be as daunting as it is exciting, what with officially starting your career, embarking on the rest of your life and all that jazz. Where grads want to end up living, too, can be a thought they catch themselves pondering. Luckily, one new study has listed out the top best cities for the newly graduated—one of which is Harrisburg—to make that decision a little bit easier.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO