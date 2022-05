Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. Is it possible to heal the damage we have already done to the Earth? – Anthony, age 13 Sometimes it may seem that humans have altered the Earth beyond repair. But our planet is an incredible system in which energy, water, carbon and so much else flows and nurtures life. It is about 4.5 billion years old and has been through enormous changes. At some points in Earth’s history, fires burned over large areas. At others, much...

ASTRONOMY ・ 16 DAYS AGO