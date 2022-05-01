ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ranking mismatches for Luka Doncic and Mavericks to hunt in playoff series vs. Suns

By Tyler Watts
FanSided
FanSided
 3 days ago

The Dallas Mavericks took out the Utah Jazz to advance to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since winning the championship in 2011. Luka Doncic missed the first three games with calf strain before returning in Game 4 to lead his team over the Jazz in...

thesmokingcuban.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ vile Game 2 loss to Boston Celtics

Following an impressive Game 1 victory vs. the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks set their sights on taking Game 2 in TD Garden last night. Though the Bucks had an opportunity to go up 2-0 on the road, the team that came to play in that opening matchup was nowhere to be found last night. Milwaukee came out lifeless from the jump, and Boston took advantage as they secured an 18-3 lead early on in the first quarter. Although the Bucks attempted to put up a fight from that point on and even made their deficit manageable at a few different points, brutal shot selection, lazy defense, and an overall lack of effort prevented the road team from making any sort of genuine comeback attempt. After an outright abysmal game of basketball, the Celtics took down the Bucks with a final score of 109-86 to even up the series 1-1 heading to Milwaukee. With all that being said, let us look at three takeaways from the contest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Julius Erving hasn’t changed his NBA GOAT picks in 57 years

Julius “Dr. J “Erving is sticking with his original favorites when it comes to the GOAT argument. When the next GOAT argument commences you will most likely not hear the name Julius Erving. Michael Jordan and LeBron James will be included, perhaps with a side of Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. There might be a big man mentioned somewhere between Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

251K+
Followers
470K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy