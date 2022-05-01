Ranking mismatches for Luka Doncic and Mavericks to hunt in playoff series vs. Suns

Following an impressive Game 1 victory vs. the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks set their sights on taking Game 2 in TD Garden last night. Though the Bucks had an opportunity to go up 2-0 on the road, the team that came to play in that opening matchup was nowhere to be found last night. Milwaukee came out lifeless from the jump, and Boston took advantage as they secured an 18-3 lead early on in the first quarter. Although the Bucks attempted to put up a fight from that point on and even made their deficit manageable at a few different points, brutal shot selection, lazy defense, and an overall lack of effort prevented the road team from making any sort of genuine comeback attempt. After an outright abysmal game of basketball, the Celtics took down the Bucks with a final score of 109-86 to even up the series 1-1 heading to Milwaukee. With all that being said, let us look at three takeaways from the contest.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO