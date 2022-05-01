Religious Offerings: Eid al-Fitr festivities set for Monday

Eid al-Fitr

Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the ending of a holy month of fasting called Ramadan, on Monday.

Eid al-Fitr is a time for celebration with friends and family. Gifts are often given as well. In the United States, it’s celebrated similarly to Eid al-Adha, this year falling in July, which marks the end of the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.

Muslim community centers around the area host group prayers and other events to celebrate this year.

The Islamic Society of North West Ohio, 850 S. McCord Rd., Holland hosts prayer starting at 10 a.m. on Monday, followed by an afternoon of brunch, children’s activities, and goodie bags. The McCord Road mosque and community center did not fully open until May, 2021, after prolonged renovation and coronavirus restrictions, so this is the first year for a packed slate of Eid al-Fitr festivities on site.

Dr. S. Zaheer Hasan, spokesperson for the Islamic Society, said his organization is looking forward to celebrating fully once again.

“This is a joyous occasion, so we want to gather and celebrate together,” Dr. Hasan said. “There is going to be a lot of activities focused toward the children. There are these things going on around them and we wanted to have something for them too.”

The Masjid Saad Foundation, 5225 W. Alexis Rd., Sylvania, hosts two prayers on Monday, one at 8 a.m. and one at 9 a.m. Afterward there will be inflatables, goodie bags, and five food trucks with snow cones, coffee, crepes, bubble tea and waffles and frozen yogurt.

Sinan Alo, vice president of the organization, said in a statement that attendance has been high for weekly iftars, the community meals that break the daily fasts during Ramadan. These gatherings have routinely brought out more than 300 people, and he said he is hoping that momentum will continue.

The Islamic Center of Greater Toledo, 25877 Scheider Rd., Perrysburg, hosts a 10 a.m. prayer on Monday. Afternoon festivities include a full lunch of Middle Eastern tacos, hamburgers and hot dogs, barbecue, Rosie’s Italian Grille, and Iron Bean coffee and lemonade. There will also be activities for the family. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP through the Facebook page.

The Toledo Muslim Community Center, 3919 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, hosts prayer at 7:30 a.m. Monday, with coffee and doughnuts to follow.

National Day of Prayer

Thursday is the National Day of Prayer in the United States.

The Merge network of area pastors invites the community to participate in Toledo Prays, an observation at Cornerstone Church, 1520 S. Reynolds Rd., in Maumee between 7 and 8:30 p.m. It also streams at MergeToledo.com and at Cornerstone Church's Facebook page.

Another observation begins at noon Thursday outside the Lucas County Courthouse, 700 Adams St., Toledo.

And the Northwest Ohio Prayer Breakfast or Dinner, featuring David Barton as keynote speaker, is at the Premier at 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Thursday. The Premier is at 4480 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo. Registration, $45, closes on Sunday at nwoprayerevents.org .

For more information on the National Day of Prayer and local observances, go to nationaldayofprayer.org .

Sidewalk Prophets

Sidewalk Prophets perform at Westgate Chapel in Toledo on Thursday.

The Nashville-based Christian act was recognized as new artist of the year at the 2010 GMA Dove Award. The performers are in the midst of their I Believe It Now Tour, which shares a name with a single from the 2020 album The Things That Got Us Here . Its music video came out late last year.

Westgate Chapel is at Westgate Chapel, 2500 Wilford Dr. Sidewalk Prophets plays at 7 p.m.

General admission is $18. For a link to tickets or more information, go to sidewalkprophets.com .

Yom HaShoah

The community gathered to observe Yom HaShoah, also known as Holocacust Remembrance Day, at Temple Shomer Emunim in Sylvania on April 24. The observance was sponsored by the Ruth Fajerman Markowicz Holocaust Resource Center of the Jewish Federation of Greater Toledo.

Director Hindea Markowicz welcomed the approximately 75 attendees, and Sam Zyndorf shared his parents’ stories of survival as the keynote speaker. Children of survivors lit memorial candles, and led attendees in a moment of silence.

Attendees continued to the Holocaust Memorial on the Sylvania YMCA/JCC campus, where the observation concluded with prayer led by Congregation B’nai Israel’s Hazzan Ivor Lichterman and guest rabbinical student Jonathon Adler.

Yom HaShoah is annual commemoration of the 6 million Jewish victims of the Holocaust.