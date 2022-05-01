ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego police investigate Shelter Island shooting that left several injured

By Danielle Wallace
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shooting on San Diego’s Shelter Island sent three to the hospital and prompted a heavy police response. Gunfire erupted on the beach around 9 p.m. Saturday when two parties got into an argument surrounding a bonfire, San Diego police Lt. Ken Impellizeri said at a press conference....

