High School CIF San Diego Baseball

SBLive’s San Diego Section high school baseball rankings are compiled by SBLive California reporter Bodie DeSilva and will be released every Monday throughout the the season. — SAN DIEGO SECTION TOP 10 BASEBALL RANKINGSMay 2, 2022 1. Granite Hills (17-4) The Eagles took both games from No. 2 ...
CARLSBAD, Calif. -- The 2022 season has been anything but smooth for La Costa Canyon. After starting the year 7-1, the Mavericks dropped four straight including their first three games in the North County Coastal League. Following last week's sweep of Carlsbad, the Mavericks entered Tuesday's game ...
FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State scored the game's first four runs and held off Cal Poly's last-inning comeback attempt for a 5-3 victory in a non-conference midweek baseball contest Tuesday night on Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium. Trailing 5-2 in the ninth, Cal Poly loaded the bases on...
Despite the team’s placement in the wildcard round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs, the Barstow softball team had a fairly successful season. The Aztecs finished with a 16-5 record and a 9-3 record in the Desert Sky League, but ended in a three-way tie with Victor Valley and Silverado.
CARLSBAD, Calif. -- La Costa Canyon won for the tenth time in their past 13 games on Tuesday, beating league rival Torrey Pines 4-0 and no-hitting the Falcons along the way. The win moves the Mavericks just one game back of Torrey Pines and Rancho Bernardo in the North County Coastal League ...
The Arroyo Grande Eagles defeated the Paso Robles Bearcats Monday in Arroyo Grande, 3-2. The Eagles opened the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double by Carter Shuck. Arroyo Grande added another run on an errant throw by the catcher, leading to their second run of the game.
