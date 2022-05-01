Plover to discuss vision triangles, expansion plans for McCain

But it’s still trending red as Republicans look to flip district retiring Ron Kind held for 25 years. Redistricting in Wisconsin is complete. And though additional court cases could change some of the political lines, experts say the 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and includes La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, is likely set for the decade. Republicans are licking their lips.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO