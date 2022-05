PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eyewitness News has an update for Mayfair residents dealing with rats running rampant. A viewer sent CBS3 cell phone video showing evidence of a rat infestation near a rowhome at Shelmire Avenue and Leon Street. On Monday, the city poured rat poison down the holes leading to their underground burrows. CBS3 is told an exterminator will return in the next few days to inspect and ensure that the rat problem has been solved.

ANIMALS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO