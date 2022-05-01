ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

COVID long-haul symptoms: Cleveland Clinic sees these health issues most often

By Bill Disbrow, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11eJBS_0fPhuKGA00

(NEXSTAR) – Some COVID-19 patients are still feeling the effects of an infection suffered back in 2020.

According to a news release from The Cleveland Clinic , even those who experienced less-severe infections are suffering long-term consequences. We are also learning that, for some with mild infections or asymptomatic initial infections, those symptoms can resurface for months or even years.

“It would be lovely if we could give patients a time frame, just put up with it for six months and it will go away, but we can’t say that at all,” infectious disease specialist Dr. Kristin Englund said in the news release. “Patients are experiencing symptoms two years out and the clock is still ticking.”

Long-haul COVID is often used interchangeably with Long COVID, or post-COVID syndrome, to refer to symptoms lasting longer than the typical two-week timeframe for post-infection recovery, according to Johns Hopkins University .

Poll: In face of surge, voters favor masks, vaccine mandates

There is no common set of long-haul symptoms, but according to the Cleveland Clinic, the most frequently reported are “overwhelming fatigue, persistent cough, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, light headedness, brain fog, muscle aches, chronic constipation or diarrhea, lack of appetite and loss of sense of taste and smell.”

The CDC lists 18 potential post-COVID symptoms , adding fever, sleep issues and other conditions to the above.

The wide variety of symptoms also makes standardized treatment for long-haul patients challenging, and vaccinated patients are not completely immune from long-term complications.

The Cleveland Clinic says it is now working to understand how COVID-19 variants may account for different long-haul symptoms.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Cleveland, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Health
WebMD

When Pot Is Legal, Prescriptions for Pain, Depression, Anxiety and Sleep Drop

WEDNESDAY, April 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When people have legal access to marijuana, they're less likely to take certain prescription drugs, new research suggests. U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal have seen large drops in the use of prescription drugs for pain, depression, anxiety, sleep, psychosis and seizures, the researchers found.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls Another Blood Pressure Medication

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has voluntary recalled a blood pressure medication for the second time in a month. Pfizer is recalling five lots of blood pressure medicine Accupril because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril, the company said in a news release posted Friday on the FDA website. Nitrosamines...
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Heart Palpitations#Infectious Diseases#Nexstar#The Cleveland Clinic#Johns Hopkins University
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
moneytalksnews.com

1 in 4 People Have This Condition That Harms the Heart

About 25% of adults may have a quiet health condition that can put their heart at risk, according to a new scientific statement from the American Heart Association (AHA). Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — an abnormal build-up of fat in the liver that can cause inflammation and scarring — impacts an estimated 1 in 4 people worldwide. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in those diagnosed with this condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Psych Centra

What Is Sleep Anxiety and How Do You Treat It?

Sleep anxiety can adversely impact health. But there are treatment options and simple steps to minimize symptoms. Sometimes, you experience times of high anxiety. Throughout the day, you may face stressful situations that lead to feelings of worry, fear, or nervousness. These are anxiety symptoms and can negatively impact your life when they become severe or difficult to manage.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Women with long COVID-19 syndrome have more symptoms

A new study found that females with Long COVID-19 syndrome were more symptomatic than males. Females were statistically significantly more likely to experience difficulty swallowing, fatigue, chest pain, and palpitations at long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the Journal of Women's Health. Long-COVID-syndrome is defined as persistent symptoms...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Kidney Failure

Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is a medical condition in which the kidneys function at less than 15% of their normal levels. When the kidneys fail, they cause fluids and waste to build up in the body, leading to potentially severe symptoms. The symptoms, causes, and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

One-in-four American adults are living with a potentially LIFE THREATENING liver disorder caused by overeating, leading heart disease association says

One in four American adults are living with potentially life-threatening liver disease sparked by over-eating, a leading heart disease association has warned. The illness — medically termed non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) — occurs when fat builds up in the liver. It normally triggers no warning signs in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Chronic Kidney Disease Life Expectancy: Outlook and More

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) occurs when the kidneys become damaged and can no longer adequately filter blood. The kidneys are responsible for filtering extra water and waste out of the blood to produce urine. When the kidneys don’t function properly, waste can build up in the body, causing various symptoms and problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy