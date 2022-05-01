ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hadley, MA

Traffic: Motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole has closed North Maple Street in Hadley

By Kayleigh Thomas
 2 days ago

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In connection with a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole, North Maple Street will be closed between Mt. Warner Road and Plainville Road.

According to the Hadley Police Department, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route until further notice.

