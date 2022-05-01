Traffic: Motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole has closed North Maple Street in Hadley
HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In connection with a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole, North Maple Street will be closed between Mt. Warner Road and Plainville Road.
According to the Hadley Police Department, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route until further notice.
