Washington County, NY

Verizon reports 9-1-1 issue corrected in Washington County

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

UPDATE: As of 10:30 a.m., Verizon has reported the 9-1-1 issue with landline phones was corrected in Washington County.

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – According to Tim Hardy, Deputy Director of the Washington County Department of Public Safety, Verizon is currently investigating a potential issue with landline phone users in some areas of the county being unable to call 9-1-1 directly from their home phone. This does not include phones that connect through the cable company.

Based on initial testing, it appears 9-1-1 calls from cell phones are not being affected. If you are in need of emergency services and cannot reach 9-1-1 in Washington County, you can call the Public Safety 9-1-1 Center directly at (518) 747-3325.

As soon as the county receives an update from Verizon, an updated message will be shared.

