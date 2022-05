In this week’s edition of Coyotes Corner, the Arizona Coyotes concluded their 2021-22 season with an absolute bang and boy was it a doozy. After 10 consecutive losses, they finally found themselves back in the win column, and they did so in two consecutive come-from-behind wins in their final three games to close out the year. The final week of the regular season saw the Coyotes hit the road for back-to-back matchups against the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars before they headed home for their last game at Gila River Arena against the Nashville Predators.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO