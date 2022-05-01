ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

3.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes Nine Hours Later Near Saturday Morning's Temblor

SFGate
 3 days ago

A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. A 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17...

www.sfgate.com

KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Magnitude 3.5 Earthquake Strikes in Lake County: USGS

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck just after 11 a.m. Saturday in Lake County, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake's epicenter located was 4.2 miles west of Cobb. No other information was immediately available.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Water Main Break Closes Northbound Great America Parkway

SANTA CLARA (BCN) Northbound Great America Parkway is closed early Wednesday after a water main broke, according to a 1:11 a.m. tweet from Santa Clara Police Department. The road is closed between Bunker Hill Drive and Old Mountain View Aliso Road and police advise using an alternate route. They did not provide an estimate for when the road will reopen.
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

2 More Quakes Rumble Sunday Near Mission San Juan Bautista

Two more earthquakes occurred Sunday afternoon within a mile of where another small quake shook early that same morning about 3 miles west of Mission San Juan Bautista, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Sunday's second and third quakes, measured respectively at magnitude 2.7 and 2.8, were at 1:22 p.m....
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Early morning earthquake shakes Mount Vernon

Several residents of Mount Vernon were jolted out of bed early Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 3.56 earthquake occurred around 4:15 a.m. At a depth of 13.5 kilometers, the epicenter was just east of downtown Mount Vernon. According to the USGS, nearly 400 people...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
CBS San Francisco

Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two Dead After Truck Careens Off Cliff Into Ocean At Pescadero State Beach

PESCADRO STATE BEACH (CBS SF) — At least two people have died and crews searched for a possible third victim early Saturday in the waters off Pescadero State Beach along the San Mateo County coast. According to the California Highway Patrol, a 2012 Toyota Tacoma was traveling westbound Pescadero Creek Road at an unknown speed when the driver failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 1. UPDATE: Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff The truck continued through the Pescadero State Beach parking lot, drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff and came to rest upside down partially submerged...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sideshow takes over downtown streets

SAN FRANCISCO - A sideshow startled residents in downtown San Francisco early Sunday morning. The mayhem allegedly happened around 12:30 a.m. at Main and Harrison, near the Bay Bridge. Video shows a large crowd gathered as cars screeched through the intersection. "We were woken up by fireworks at 12:28, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

COVID-19 Transmission Rates on the Rise in Bay Area

COVID-19 transmission rates are back up to the medium level in some Bay Area counties, according to the CDC. In San Mateo County, the positivity rate is near 6% with nearly 800 new cases in the past day, but what they’re not seeing is the ICU hospital beds filled with COVID patients for the most severe cases.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fatal Garden Highway Crash Leaves One Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A solo vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night on Garden Highway left one dead, said the Sacramento Police Department. The accident happened around 9:14 p.m. Crews responded to the scene and located one vehicle with one of the occupants seriously injured. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. There is no further information at this time.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County updates mask guidelines

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, Marin County health officials are advising schools to take extra precautions after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. KRON4 has the details. In a letter sent to schools across Marin County, public health says that they are monitoring a significant increase in school-related COVID-19 cases.   They say […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA

