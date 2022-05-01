ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari: Important to continue Mission Winnow F1 sponsorship deal

By Luke Smith
motor1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerrari has enjoyed a relationship with tobacco giant Philip Morris dating back to the 1980s, with PMI brand Marlboro serving as the team’s title sponsor from 1997 until early 2008. A clampdown on tobacco advertising meant Marlboro branding had to be dropped from the car, but PMI revised...

uk.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Road & Track

Rules You Didn't Know Formula 1 Drivers Have to Follow

With its extremely fast speeds and very real element of danger, it's no wonder why Formula 1 has to be strict with the rules. From getting an F1 Super Licence to wearing fireproof gear any time you're in a race car, there are a lot of things drivers have to do before starting their engines. If you've seen the hit Netflix show about the sport, Formula 1: Drive to Survive, that's only the beginning. For the full scoop on all the rules these athletes have to follow, keep reading.
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Williams engineers asked if entire F1 car could be stripped of paint

Williams' engineering chiefs sounded out the Formula 1 team's marketing department to see if they could strip all the paint off the current car to help save weight. The Grove-based squad has been removing paint from its FW44 over the past few races, with the first stage happening in Australia and further tweaks being made for the recent Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: George Russell believes ‘inspiring’ Lewis Hamilton will ‘come back stronger’ ahead of Miami Grand Prix

George Russell has “no doubt” that Lewis Hamilton will “come back stronger” from Mercedes’ tough start to the 2022 season.Amid significant performance issues for the team, seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled to challenge consistently in a disappointing opening four races of the season. The 37-year-old sits seventh in the Drivers’ Championship standings and has declared his title hopes over as Mercedes continue to look for solutions to their issues.Russell, in his first season at Mercedes after an offseason switch from Williams, has out-performed his more experienced teammate, and is the only driver to finish in the top five of every race so far. Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Russell has backed Hamilton to fight back towards top form and says that his compatriot’s attitude remains inspiring. “Lewis has clearly got the pace,” Russell told Sky Sports F1. “He’s incredibly fast and he’s showed that so far this year, but it’s just been tricky for us as a team to get it done when the time is needed. But Lewis will come back stronger, I have no doubt. He’s definitely going to be pushing me all the way.”Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Philip Morris#Pmi#Marlboro#Motorsport Com
The Independent

Red Bull chief admits ‘silly’ move Max Verstappen did on Lewis Hamilton

Red Bull’s chief technical officer has admitted that Max Verstappen was “silly” in brake-checking Lewis Hamilton during the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.Verstappen and Hamilton clashed on track on several occasions during a season long title rivalry that eventually fell in the Dutchman’s favour after a controversial season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.A week prior to proceedings at the Yas Marina Circuit, however, Verstappen had lost out to Hamilton having been penalised for causing an incident in Jeddah.Verstappen had been directed to give back his race position having overtaken Hamilton illegitamately, but in doing so braked suddenly, drawing contact from the...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 Fans React To Miami Grand Prix ‘Fake Water’ Before As Race Week Begins

This coming weekend will see the F1 meet the Miami Grand Prix for the very first time, and while drivers and fans alike are excited to see what it will bring to the calendar, there’s one part that’s jumped out at us: the water. Or rather, the fake water. With the organisers trying to replicate […] The post F1 Fans React To Miami Grand Prix ‘Fake Water’ Before As Race Week Begins appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
motor1.com

Miami F1 track looks “awesome” in simulator, say drivers

Formula 1 drivers who have sampled the Miami GP venue in their team simulators have given favourable feedback, with AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly calling it “pretty awesome.”. Due to their busy travel schedules and also the time taken for teams to properly model circuits in their sim software, drivers...
MIAMI, FL
CNBC

Electric boats built by GM and former SpaceX engineers could be the next big thing – take a look

Electric cars, trucks and buses have revolutionized their markets in recent years. Up next: electric boats. With a market that analysts project will more than double to $7.8 billion by 2028, electric boats promise now-familiar benefits: reducing powerboats' impact on the environment while offering a quieter ride without any smell of fumes. Some of the tradeoffs may sound familiar, too — critics argue that the amount of energy required to power a watercraft makes it difficult for them to reach high speeds or travel long distances.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
motor1.com

UK car production down by a third in first three months of 2022

The number of new cars produced in the UK fell by around a third during the first three months of 2022, according to new figures. The data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows output in the first quarter of 2022 was down by around 100,000 units compared with the same period in 2021.
ECONOMY
Motorious

1000-HP Ford Galaxie Shows No Mercy

Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power. Wicked stance, wide Mickey Thompson rubbers wrapped around massive 20×15 American Legend wheels, and a roll cage jump out to onlookers as a warning that this Galaxie is no ordinary full-size Ford from the ‘60s. Built by the guys at Bones Fab, this monster was profiled on AutotopiaLA, and it's the thing (street) dreams are made of – with tons of power at its dispose. No one is safe.
CARS
Motorious

1968 Jaguar XKE Series 1.5 Is One Of Jaguar’s Best Transition Cars

This classic British convertible is a unique model that most may have never heard of!. Jaguar has been one of the UK's most respected and prominent luxury automobile manufacturers for nearly a century. From the old racers of yesteryear to the great comfort of their modern lineup, it's hard to beat a true-blooded Jag! Vintage models are particularly well-known for their innate ability to bring a smile to any driver's face. Among these individual works of art, you will find the XKE at the top of the food chain as it sports all of the brand's most outstanding features from the late 1960s. Fans around the globe are avid about the car's reputation, and this specific vehicle is a perfect example of a Jaguar luxury performance automobile.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

OFFICIAL: Porsche And Audi Join Formula 1

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year, you would have read the rumors about Porsche and Audi joining F1. We're happy to report that this is no longer a rumor but a fact. In a YouTube Livestream called "Dialog with Diess," the Volkswagen Group's CEO, Herbert...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton ‘passionately hates’ losing to George Russell as Aston Martin CEO departs

Mercedes have endured a difficult start to the 2022 Formula 1 season having only accummulated 77 points from the first four races leaving them 47 points behind leading team Ferrari. Despite their struggles, Team Principal Toto Wolff is impressed with the “positive” relationship developing between the new driving partnership of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Russell is in his first year as a full-time Mercedes driver and has settled brilliantly. He currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship and is 21 points ahead of his seven-time world champion teammate, with Nico Rosberg believeing that Hamilton “passionately hates losing” to his...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorious

Ford Galaxie 500 Is Powered By NASCAR Engine

The Ford Galaxie 500 is an iconic personal luxury vehicle for its performance, style, and comfort features. Incredibly, this car reached heights in the automotive community shared by vehicles like the Cougar and even some Lincoln vehicles. That's why they are so prevalent in today's classic car collector world and why you've probably seen one or two at a local vintage car meet. However, we doubt you've ever seen a Galaxie with as much power and work as this incredible 1964 Ford Galaxie 500 as it sports one of Ford's most significant Nascar V8 engines.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy