Ferrari: Important to continue Mission Winnow F1 sponsorship deal

George Russell has “no doubt” that Lewis Hamilton will “come back stronger” from Mercedes’ tough start to the 2022 season.Amid significant performance issues for the team, seven-time world champion Hamilton has struggled to challenge consistently in a disappointing opening four races of the season. The 37-year-old sits seventh in the Drivers’ Championship standings and has declared his title hopes over as Mercedes continue to look for solutions to their issues.Russell, in his first season at Mercedes after an offseason switch from Williams, has out-performed his more experienced teammate, and is the only driver to finish in the top five of every race so far. Ahead of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Russell has backed Hamilton to fight back towards top form and says that his compatriot’s attitude remains inspiring. “Lewis has clearly got the pace,” Russell told Sky Sports F1. “He’s incredibly fast and he’s showed that so far this year, but it’s just been tricky for us as a team to get it done when the time is needed. But Lewis will come back stronger, I have no doubt. He’s definitely going to be pushing me all the way.”Follow all the latest F1 news and updates, below:

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO