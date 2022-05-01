ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Seven days: Children’s Treasure Hunt returns; Beulah Food Truck Fest tempts taste buds

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

MONDAY

All That Remains - The Fall of Ideals 15th Anniversary

5:30 p.m., doors; 6:30 p.m., show; May 2. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. Singer Phil Labonte went through Marine Corps boot camp with the intention of becoming a mortarman before returning to heavy metal months later due to an ankle injury. He formed All That Remains after being replaced by Brian Fair in Shadows Fall. The band was nominated for Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2009 Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. $28. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

Monday Night Blues

7 p.m. May 2. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Seville Quarter and the Blues Society of Northwest Florida are bringing the “blues” back to the Seville Quarter Entertainment District. The event features live blues music and "BBQ and Bud" food and drink specials. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

TUESDAY

Jazz Concerts with Joe Occhipinti & Friends

1 p.m. the first and fourth Tuesday through July 26. West Florida Public Library, 239 N. Spring St. The West Florida Public Library is sponsoring a series of jazz concerts hosted by Joe Occhipinti, one of Jazz Pensacola’s founding members. Occhipinti and his friends will perform jazz standards as an educational outreach to highlight the Jazz Room on the second floor of the library. Free. More info: jazzpensacola.com.

Bands on the Beach

7 to 9 p.m. May 3. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach, Pensacola Beach. Pensacola Beach's popular outdoor summer concert series with performers for every musical taste. Featuring a lineup of regional artists, Bands on the Beach delivers an eclectic musical experience throughout the entire summer. This week features the The Astronauts. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free. More info: 850-932-2257 or visitpensacolabeach.com.

Tuesday Night Jazz

7:30 p.m. May 3. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. Enjoy jazz with Melodious Allen and The Funk Heads in Lili Marlene's. More info: 850-434-6211 or sevillequarter.com.

WEDNESDAY

Jazz Jam at Gary's

6:30 p.m. May 4. Gary's Brewery & Biergarten, 208 Newman Ave. Led by professional musicians, Jazz Jams are strictly for fun, opportunities to play jazz with other musicians. May's professionals: Fred Domulot, drums; Donovan Murdorf, bass; John Link, keys; and Roger Villines, trumpet. $10 for Jazz Pensacola members and guests; $12 for non-members; free for students with ID and military in uniform. Become a member at the event and get in free. Admission is free for participating musicians and vocalists. More info: 850-433-8382.

THURSDAY

Rising Appalachia & Holy River: Gathering Under the Stars

4 p.m. May 5. Vince J. Whibbs Sr. Community Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St. Rising Appalachia brings to the stage a collection of sounds, stories, and songs steeped in tradition and a devotion to world culture. From harmonium engulfed melodies to mouth-harp stomp grass, Holy River taps into an embodied and innate celebration of internal and external worlds. More info: risingappalachia.com.

Christopher's Concerts

6 p.m. May 5. St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. Christopher's Concerts free live music showcases featuring some of the best local bands in the area. Attendees are welcome to bring their own beverages and food. This week features the Reunion Band. Free. More info: 850-433-0074.

FRIDAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wq61S_0fPhqtr500

Hot Glass Cold Brew: Back on Tap

6 p.m. May 6. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. This will be the first HGCB on location at First City Art Center since 2020. Organizers are looking forward to seeing returning friends and new faces join them for a memorable evening celebrating art, community, and supporting local artists. Full admission: $25 members; $35 non-members. More info: firstcityart.org.

Bands on the Blackwater

7 p.m. May 6. Jernigan’s Landing on Blackwater River, downtown Milton. Bands on the Blackwater is a free outdoor concert series held Friday nights. The series offers a variety of music from local favorites to national touring bands. Bluegrass, country, blues and rock and roll will be performed. This week features Nobius. More info: 850-564-1647 or facebook.com/BandsOnTheBlackwater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXy6G_0fPhqtr500

Showtime

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6 through 8. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox St. The Pensacola Children’s Chorus presents Showtime, the best of stage and screen. The show opens with a moving tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, a lauded musical theatre composer who wrote the likes of Into the Woods and contributed lyrics to West Side Story. Many audience members will also recognize many singable classics by the likes of Journey, Queen, Van Halen, and Whitney Houston in a get-on-your-feet medley of iconic 80s music. The centerpiece for the performance will be PCC’s iconic and heartwarming tribute to the U.S. armed forces. More info and ticket details: PensacolaSings.org.

BoomBox

8 p.m., doors; 9 p.m., show; May 6. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. A little house, a little blues, a little funk, a little rock, and a whole lot of soul blast through BoomBox. Since first emerging in 2004, founder, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Zion Rock Godchaux has been quietly seasoning and simmering this recipe to perfection. At the same time, the Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native stays true to what attracted countless fans in the first place. $15. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

SATURDAY

Beach Ecology Walk

8 a.m. May 7. Pensacola Beach. Join Healthy Gulf for a beach ecology walk along the shifting sands and waters of Santa Rosa Island. Attendees will hike along both the Gulf and Sound side of the island, exploring the changing plant communities and life along the shoreline. More info: christian@healthygulf.org or call 850-687-9968.

Fourth annual Paint Your Heart Out

9 a.m. May 7. Bay Bluffs Park, 3400 Scenic Highway. Paint Your Heart Out is part of Keep America Beautiful's annual Great American Cleanup. This year, their Youth Advisory Council is taking over this event to help restore Bay Bluffs Park. KPB volunteers will be working to paint over the graffiti on the boardwalk and railings. Bay Bluffs Park is a hidden gem encompassing 42 acres of nature preserves along Scenic Highway. More info: KeepPensacolaBeautiful.org.

Rosamond Johnson Beach Day

10 a.m. May 7. Johnson Beach. After enlisting in the US Army at 15, Rosamond Johnson died in combat two years later on the Korean Peninsula. While engaged with the enemy, on July 26, 1950, Private Johnson carried two wounded soldiers to safety. He was fatally wounded while attempting to save a third wounded man. For the past decade, the Perdido Key Chamber of Commerce has invited the Johnson family, local and national dignitaries, and the public to the beach to honor the memory of this local hero. The keynote speaker for this year's ceremony is Retired Pensacola Chief of Police, David Alexander. More info: VisitPerdido.Com.

Fiesta Children’s Treasure Hunt

11 a.m. May 7. Museum Plaza, 120 Church St. The treasure hunt will include games for children and families, face painting, snow cones, interactive museum scavenger hunt, and visits from various community organizations. The hunt is at your leisure for children ages 3 to 10 years old. Free. More info: fiestapensacola.org.

Lukas Nelson & POTR

7 p.m., doors; 8 p.m., show; May 7. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox St. One of the finest, in-demand rock ‘n’ roll ensembles working today, Lukas Nelson & POTR are bringing their powerful, joyous live show to Vinyl Music Hall. The live shows promise well-known POTR hits alongside new favorites, with a recent review proclaiming their set was nothing short of inspired. $25. More info and ticket purchase: vinylmusichall.com.

Improvable Cause

10:30 p.m. May 7. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. Improvable Cause is Pensacola's best professional improv comedy troupe. Everything is created in the moment with audience suggestions, so each show is different. $10. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com.

SUNDAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jbhvm_0fPhqtr500

Beulah Food Truck Festival

11 a.m. Sunday, May 8. Escambia County Equestrian Center, 7750 Mobile Highway. Tempt your taste buds and come hungry at this year’s inaugural Beulah Food Truck Festival. The festival will feature food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and a bounce house for the kids. More info: apexshowsandevents.com/beulah-food-truck-fest.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Seven days: Children's Treasure Hunt returns; Beulah Food Truck Fest tempts taste buds

