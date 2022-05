The Boston Red Sox appeared to go into the 2022 season with a few veteran names added to their youthful roster. In fourth place in the AL East with a record of 9-14, the Boston Red Sox will need to make some roster changes if they hope to climb back into a race among one of the more loaded divisions in baseball. That could still be a lot to ask for since the club has only won three of their last ten games.

