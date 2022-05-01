ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Music Legend Naomi Judd Dies at Age 76

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Judd, half of one of country music's biggest duos, has died. Her two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, announced their mother's death on Saturday at age of 76. Performing as the duo "The...

chautauquatoday.com

