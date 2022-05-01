What happened in Pensacola this week?: Mock NFL draft using Pensacola schools, Bruce Beach

Looking to catch up on the most important stories of the past week available to subscribers of the News Journal?

Here's a quick recap of what's happening in Pensacola.

Data presented to the Pensacola City Council leaves little doubt that Bruce Beach is being polluted by sewer leaks into the city's stormwater system.

City leaders see the revitalization of Bruce Beach as a keystone to unlock the potential of Pensacola's waterfront, but the beach has a problem — unseen sewer leaks making their way into stormwater that flows into the bay at Bruce Beach.

Teams of environmental scientists with the UWF Center for Environmental Diagnostics and Bioremediation and the Bream Fishermen Association took samples from 29 locations in the westside of downtown Pensacola, including three at Bruce Beach, over the course of six months.

While the test found high levels of bacteria commonly found in human fecal matter at several locations after high rainfall events, a few locations stood out as having high levels even when there had been little rainfall.

Jewel of downtown?: Bruce Beach could be the jewel of downtown Pensacola — if officials can stop sewage leaks

Love him or hate him, Andy Marlette always has a hot take. Read what he has to say about DeSantis' anti-freedom bill from FPL and Pensacola state Rep. Alex Andrade.

Here's a quick excerpt:

"Wow. The idiot cartoonist leaves for a couple weeks of vacation and comes back cheering for Gov. DeSantis. The Lord works in mysterious ways!

On Wednesday, DeSantis vetoed the rigged, crooked, corrupt, shady, pro-monopoly, anti-free-market piece of legislation that was written by Florida Power & Light and foisted on Floridians by con-artist conservatives in the state Legislature. Good for the governor.

As readers and condemners of the idiot cartoonist know, I'm fond of drawing Florida's governor in unflattering ways. I've cartooned DeSantis as everything from a deranged bondage mistress to a pot-smoking surrogate father to Matt Gaetz.

But for smacking down FPL, DeSantis deserves a momentary pass from the wrath of crayons and colored pencils. Sort of."

Read it here: DeSantis smacks down anti-freedom bill from FPL, Andrade

Before this year's NFL Draft gets started, the PNJ decided to take a stab at a mock draft, only this one is with a touch of imagination.

As opposed to using college players, PNJ sports reporters Patrick Bernadeau and Lucas Semb selected high school players from the Pensacola area.

In our draft, the eligibility rules are similar to the ones for college, with juniors and seniors from this past fall season being the only players allowed to be picked.

Mock draft but make it local: Using Class of '22 and '23 players, here's the Pensacola News Journal's NFL Mock Draft

Pensacola students stand up for their First Amendment rights and win

A half dozen high school students convinced Escambia County School Board members to revise a rule that made disruptive protests a punishable offense.

A group of high school students spoke out against a proposed rule they say infringed on their First Amendment rights last week and walked away with a big win.

Speaking during the public forum section of the Escambia County School Board's Tuesday night meeting, each of the teenagers expressed concerns about a proposed new rule they said threatened to stifle students' abilities to protest school policies or to create petitions expressing dissatisfaction with administrative decisions.

Citing U.S. Supreme Court cases and other legal precedents around the issue of free speech, the students ultimately convinced school board members to alter the rule's language.

The kids are alright: Pensacola students win a battle to preserve free speech at school, but fear war's not won

