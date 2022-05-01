ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Plant, plant, plant: Arbor Day workshop rooted in rebuilding city's canopy

By Samantha Neely, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 3 days ago
PANAMA CITY — Local leaders got to speak for the trees Friday morning during a workshop in honor of National Arbor Day.

The city's Quality of Life Department gave residents a chance to grow their green thumb during the "tree care" session at Oakland Terrance Park. Participants learned the importance of tree planting and pruning basics, taking home their own 7-gallon winged elm tree as a parting gift. Workshop leaders even demonstrated proper planting techniques by planting two young trees at the front of the park's clubhouse.

Charlie Marcus, an arborist with Legacy Arborist Services, said Arbor Day is meant to honor the value of trees and was first celebrated in Florida in 1872. Leading the workshop, Marcus said he hoped to leave residents with a lot of valuable skills and knowledge.

Bay County holds study on trees:Can a post-Hurricane Michael water table study alleviate flooding? County, FSU Panama City hope so.

$40K for #ReTreePC:Panama City using grant to help restore destroyed tree canopy

"What we're trying to do for the citizens of Panama City is to provide them with some knowledge they can use when they're either planning or taking care of trees on their own properties, or they can help their neighbors with that," Marcus said. "Or they can provide guidance to their contractors who may be doing work for them. Or they can just be enlightened citizens where if they see tree abuse going on around town, they can report the people that are committing the tree abuse."

This workshop is one of the many ways the Quality of Life Department is re-establishing the city's tree canopy that was lost to Hurricane Michael. The loss of the tree canopy has hurt the community in numerous ways, including increased flooding and temperatures, and wildfires.

"55% of your shading in the city, and roughly about 80% of your tree population (is gone)," Marcus said. "There's so much more flooding since Hurricane Michael and all the trees were lost."

Southport resident and nature enthusiast April Farr came to Friday's workshop to learn more about trees to help with her recent craze of planting trees on her 2-acre lot.

She recently moved to Bay County from South Florida to help her mother and said was saddened by the lack of trees in the area after Michael's rampage.

"I was very, very sad to see so many trees come down. I came up here right after the hurricane," Farr said. "It's very sad that we lost a lot of trees. I think it's very important to start planting them because time goes by, and they get big. The time goes by fast."

By hosting such events as workshops, the city is one step closer to achieving its goal of replenishing the tree canopy and making it better than it was better Michael, officials said.

Marcus said planting trees is critical because they provide so many benefits.

"They soak up a lot of water and they provide a number of amenities that we refer to as ecosystem services," Marcus said. "Through the root systems, they suck up stormwater to where you don't have as much flooding, they absorb air pollution through their leaves. They provide energy conservation values by shading buildings. They provide wildlife habitat."

Farr said she soaked up new knowledge at the workshop, adding she wants to know how to care for the world around her.

"I think trees are just wonderful. I love nature," Farr said. "And I like the shade they provide and they're just healthy and it's good for the birds and the squirrels."

#Arbor Day#Canopy#Tree Pruning#Plant#Legacy Arborist Services
