National Military Appreciation Month: 3 Georgians share their stories

On Saturday (April 30), members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans were met by counterprotesters at Stone Mountain Park during a rally to celebrate Confederate Memorial Day. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, around 200 members of the SCV gathered at Stone Mountain, despite calls for the state-owned park to shut them down. Rather, north of 100 counterprotesters gathered at the wide lawn in front of the mountain’s large bas relief carving of confederate leaders, shouting and jeering, which forced the SCV speakers to struggle to be heard over the din.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO