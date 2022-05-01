ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

3 Reasons Buying a House in Cash May Be a Bad Idea -- Even if You Can Afford It

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACLf3_0fPhqKP000

Image source: Getty Images

If you have the cash to buy a home, it's probably tempting to just pay for the property outright rather than dealing with a mortgage lender . Although this may seem like a good idea on the surface since you can avoid the hassle of applying for a loan and can save on interest, the reality is that it's probably not the right financial move in most situations.

So, why wouldn't you want to buy a house in cash if you have the money? Here are three big reasons.

1. You could miss out on a better ROI

If you pay for a house with cash instead of taking out a mortgage, the return on the big investment you made is limited to the mortgage interest you saved. Since mortgage rates are around 5% for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, and have been much lower in recent years, your ROI is limited.

Investing in an index fund that tracks the S&P 500 is likely to produce average annual returns of roughly 10% over time based on historic performance -- and you'd be taking on somewhat limited risk with this investment (compared to a single stock) due to the fact you'd own a small stake in around 500 of the largest companies in the United States.

By comparing the ROI from avoiding a mortgage versus investing in other things, it's easy to see the huge opportunity cost associated with paying cash for a home. If you have a finite amount of money, tying so much of it up in a home instead of investing it could really limit your ability to build wealth. This could leave you with a smaller net worth and with a lot of regrets.

2. You'll be tying up a lot of money in an illiquid investment

When you pay cash for a house, you're tying up hundreds of thousands of dollars in an investment that can be time consuming and expensive to sell. This could pose a big problem if you need quick access to your money.

Sure, you could always take out a mortgage on your home later -- but this takes time and money for closing costs which you may not have if you face an emergency.

Rather than tying up so much of your money in an illiquid investment, you may be far better off getting a mortgage and keeping more cash in savings and the stock market where it can be accessed more easily without huge fees.

3. You'll miss out on potential tax breaks

Finally, if you forgo taking out a mortgage, you'll pass up the mortgage interest deduction that's available to you on mortgages up to $750,000 if you itemize your tax return. This deduction is a valuable one, and it allows you to get a government subsidy that helps you afford your home.

For all of these reasons, most people are far better off borrowing to buy a home after making a reasonable down payment. It's what billionaires including Mark Zuckerberg and Warren Buffett have done, so you may very well want to follow their lead.

The Ascent's Best Mortgage Lender of 2022

Mortgage rates are on the rise — and fast. But they’re still relatively low by historical standards. So, if you want to take advantage of rates before they climb too high, you’ll want to find a lender who can help you secure the best rate possible.

That is where Better Mortgage comes in.

You can get pre-approved in as little as 3 minutes, with no hard credit check , and lock your rate at any time. Another plus? They don’t charge origination or lender fees (which can be as high as 2% of the loan amount for some lenders).

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Fortune

This couple just bought a house for all cash in one of America’s hottest markets. Here’s how they did it, and what it feels like

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The sound of a gunshot ringing out at 2 a.m. was the last straw for Laurie and Tim. After seven years in their Oakland home, they decided in mid-2021 to head north to Portland, Ore., for a safer neighborhood for their children and a slower pace of living.
PORTLAND, OR
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Lenders#Billionaires#Fixed Rate Mortgage#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
MarketWatch

My wife and I need to sell our ‘starter home’ of 40 years because we can’t handle stairs. When is a good time to buy a new one?

My wife and I have been living in our “starter home” for over 40 years. We are now to the point that we will shortly need a home with minimal stairs. I understand that, as joint tax filers, a portion of the profits from the sale of our home will be exempt. I have also heard that there is a separate rule about purchasing a new home, within two years of the sale, which could also save taxes.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy