ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

Why Your Personal Loan Repayment Timeline Matters

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGtyL_0fPhq8tX00

Image source: Getty Images

When you take out a personal loan , chances are good you're going to have a choice as far as your repayment time. Depending on your lender, you may be able to decide to repay your loan in as little as a year or two, or you may be able to opt for a repayment schedule that stretches out over 10 years or more.

This decision may not seem like it's that important, but the reality is that your timeline for paying back your debt can profoundly affect your finances. Here's why.

Your payoff timeline determines monthly payments and total costs

The simple reason why your payoff timeline is so important is because the time you take to pay off your loan affects:

  • The amount of your monthly payment.
  • The total amount you'll pay in interest over time to borrow.

There's actually an inverse relationship between these two factors, so there's a key tradeoff you'll have to consider when borrowing.

If you choose a shorter repayment time, every monthly payment you make is going to be higher. This gives you less flexibility in your monthly budget because you'll be devoting more money to getting your loan paid off sooner. But because you will pay interest for a shorter period of time, your financing charges -- and thus total borrowing costs -- are lower.

The reverse is true if you opt for a personal loan you'll take longer to pay off. With more time spent paying interest, your loan will cost you more in the long run. You'll usually also have to pay a slightly higher interest rate for a loan with a longer payoff time rather than a shorter one, so this only adds to the extra costs you'll incur.

Of course, your monthly payments will be lower when you're taking more time to pay off your debt, so that means you may be able to accomplish more things with your money during the time you have the loan rather than sending larger payments to creditors.

To understand just how big of an impact your payment timeline can have, consider a $10,000 loan. If you opt for a two year repayment timeline and your interest rate is 7%, you'd pay around $746 in interest over the life of the loan, but each monthly payment would be $448 -- a pretty hefty sum.

If you took the same $10,000 loan to be paid off over five years, though, and your interest rate was 8% instead, then you'd pay $2,165.84 in interest but each monthly payment would be a much more affordable $203.

Should you choose a longer or shorter loan payoff time?

As you can see, you'd save a lot of money by opting for the shortest loan payoff timeline possible. But you also need to consider the fact you'll be tying up a lot more money each month.

In most cases, it's better to choose the shorter payoff time and the cheapest loan, though, as the rate on personal loans can be close to -- or higher than -- the ROI you could earn with a safe investment. In other words, you'll probably end up better off by repaying your loan early rather than making smaller payments and investing the difference. You also can't deduct interest on personal loans from your taxes in most cases, so there's no real benefit to paying interest for longer.

Ultimately, though, you want to make sure your monthly payments are affordable. If there's a chance you won't be able to comfortably cover payments with a shorter-term loan, then you may not want to take that risk. So consider your financial situation, your goals, and your budget and make the choice that's best for you.

Top credit card wipes out interest
If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest for a whopping 18 months! That's one reason our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. It'll allow you to pay 0% interest on both balance transfers and new purchases during the promotional period, and you'll pay no annual fee.
Read our full review for free and apply in just two minutes.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Mistakes to Avoid While Paying Off Credit Card Debt

Don't fall victim to these pitfalls. Paying off credit cards could help your credit score improve and limit the amount of interest you rack up. It's important to approach your debt payoff strategically so the process goes more smoothly. Credit card debt is bad news. For one thing, owing too...
CREDITS & LOANS
WVNews

Why This Couple Uses 6 Bank Accounts, And You Should Too

Even before a global pandemic upended people's lives and finances, only about one third of Americans were actually financially independent. And the number drops precipitously when you take into account families with children and people under the age of 50. But Courtney and Ryan Luke are shaking up the financial...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Loan#Credit Card Debt#Term Loan
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
NBC Miami

You Might Be Getting a Letter From the IRS—Here's Why You Shouldn't Ignore It

If you want your tax refund quickly, don't ignore letters from the Internal Revenue Service. Even though Tax Day has passed, letters are common this time of year. They're usually requests for more information relating to your tax return or to verify your identity. If you don't reply, you could be delaying your tax refund for weeks or months, or possibly leaving it unclaimed.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Miss Getting Stimulus Checks? You May Have an Even Bigger Payday Coming Your Way

The last stimulus check that went out was worth up to $1,400. The average tax refund so far this season is more than twice that amount. For months now, Americans have been wondering whether another stimulus check will end up hitting their bank accounts. It's a valid question, seeing as how living costs have been soaring due to recent inflation.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
181K+
Followers
89K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy