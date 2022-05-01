ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A former tech executive opened a Bali-style private island resort in Panama with a man-made beach because there wasn't one

By Brittany Chang
 2 days ago

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • A former tech executive has opened Bocas Bali, a luxurious off-grid resort with overwater villas.
  • Villas of this magnitude are more commonly found in destinations like the Maldives or Bora Bora.
  • But this Panamanian resort is a four hour flight from the US with stays starting at around $1,000.
If you've dreamed of a luxurious vacation in an overwater villa but you don't want to take the long flight to destinations like the Maldives or Bora Bora, you're not alone.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The luxury travel market is making a fast comeback, and wealthy travelers around the world are now flocking to Bocas Bali, a resort with the spirit of Bali, Indonesia nestled off the coast of Panama.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Luxury Travel Advisor

Bocas Bali is a tropical adults-only getaway on an island in the Caribbean Sea complete with a beach on stilts, overwater villas, and kayaking trips through the mangroves.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Panama isn't the typical go-to destination for tourists looking for the "Bali experience," but the decision to build a Balinese-style resort in a Central American country was strategic, Dan Behm, a former tech executive turned luxury hotelier, told Insider.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Behm wanted to find a location within the same time zone as the US, which narrowed down most of his options to Central America.
Brittany Chang/Insider

He ultimately landed on Panama — specifically Frangipani Island — because of its safety, acceptance of the US dollar, political stability, and "the fact that it was somewhat untouched from a tourism and hospitality standpoint," Behm said.
Brittany Chang/Insider

All of these factors pushed Behm to purchase the island sight unseen, an investment that's since paid off.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Traveling from the US to Bocas Bali involves a three-hour flight from Miami to Panama, an additional hour flight from Panama City to Bocas Del Toro, and a 15-minute boat ride from the town to the resort.
Brittany Chang/Insider

This may seem tedious, but it's still faster than flying across the world to other overwater villa resorts in locations like the Maldives.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The island's geography and tide also allowed the team to build overwater structures without doing too much damage to the environment, which was a priority for the resort.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And it operates completely off-grid using solar power, rainwater, and an environmentally friendly wastewater system, perfect for any ecotourist with an eye for luxury.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Bocas Bali

Bocas Bali, situated on the coast of the private island, has all the amenities of a typical tropical getaway you've probably seen on Instagram …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… including 16 overwater villas …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… open aired restaurants …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… lush walkways …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and infinity pools …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… bringing the luxury Bali and Bora Bora-like travel experience to a resort much closer to the US.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Several of the resort's features — including one of the restaurant's structures and the overwater villas — were constructed in Bali and later shipped to the Panamanian resort.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Constructing overwater structures on a private island with as minimal invasion to the land as possible has come with its challenges, pushing the cost of construction up eight times Behm's original projections.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Bocas Bali first began welcoming guests in September 2021, but it's still continuing to expand.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The resort's crème de la crème — a one-of-a-kind beach on stilts — is the most recent addition to the growing property.
Brittany Chang/Insider

It's the world's first beach elevated above water, according to the resort, bringing white sand to an island full of mangroves.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The 90-foot-long, 20-foot-wide man made beach has its own palm trees, lounge chairs …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… a bar, and stairs that bring visitors right into the water.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"The guests that I've talked to say they liked it better than a regular beach," Behm said. "The water is always warm and it's crystal clear."
Bocas Bali

The resort also has plans to build botanical gardens …
Brittany Chang/Insider

… and 40-foot-tall treehouse villas, which will be available this summer starting at $850.
Brittany Chang/Insider

This project is a long time coming: Each treehouse takes anywhere between seven to 9 months to construct.
Brittany Chang/Insider

The goal is to stop building when Bocas Bali reaches 40 units so as to not "lose its intimacy," Behm said.
Brittany Chang/Insider

But its existing 1,100-square-foot overwater villas are already plenty luxurious.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Each villa comes with views of the ocean, a terrace, a deck, and either a private pool or a glass floor with views of the water.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Bocas Bali

And this luxury won't be cheap.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Rates for the villa with the glass floor starts at $900 for off-season stays.
Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Bocas Bali

This price then jumps to $1,770 for peak season stays in the villa with a private pool, boat, and captain.
Brittany Chang/Insider

These prices may be high, but the overwater villas and their accessible location (relative to the US) has been drawing in guests since day one.
Brittany Chang/Insider

When Bocas Bali first began welcoming guests, it started seeing bookings from around the world, hitting over 50% occupancy as it was opening.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"We weren't even staffed up for that yet," Behm said.
Brittany Chang/Insider

And so far, bookings have been "way better" than the team initially anticipated, according to Behm.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"We don't understand how people are finding out about us so much," Behm said. "It's been a really pleasant surprise."
Brittany Chang/Insider

Since its opening, Bocas Bali has seen guests from 31 countries. But over 50% of its guests are from the US and about 20% are from Panama.
Brittany Chang/Insider

"When [guests] leave, we want them to cry because they don't wanna leave," Behm said. "We've had that happen many, many times."
Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the original article on Business Insider

