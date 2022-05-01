Willows on the Lake home tops Ocoee sales from April 16 to 22

This lovely golf course-front pool home is in the desirable Halifax Plantation community. Topped by a new roof and cooled by new ACs, it has three bedrooms, three baths and a two-and-a-half-car garage. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a beautiful view of the back patio, overlooking the sparkling pool and 4th-hole fairway. The spacious primary suite features tray ceilings, double closets, a dedicated AC unit, double sinks, a large shower and jetted tub. Sharing a spacious Jack-and-Jill bathroom the guest bedrooms have large walk-in closets. The kitchen offers quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and breakfast bar, while the family room boasts a beautiful fireplace and large window. The impressive outdoor area boasts a built-in wet bar, the sparkling, salt-water pool and hot tub (both heated by solar panels). A few of the other highlights include two skylights, high ceilings, a central stereo and vacuum system, a garage Skeeter Beater and an alarm system.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO