I spent three years deeply immersed in Puzzleland writing my book The Puzzler—a memoir of my lifelong obsession with puzzles of all kinds, featuring adventures to global puzzle hotspots, the history and science of puzzles, and how puzzles can make us better thinkers and happier people. (There are also tons puzzles the reader can solve, and a contest!) In the course of my journey, I looked at everything from Rubik’s Cubes and crosswords to anagrams and ciphers.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO