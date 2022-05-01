ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sunday Puzzle: Tucked away in the capital

By Will Shortz
tspr.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article7. TO-DO Last week's challenge: Name a sound made by a certain animal. Change one letter in it to the next letter of the alphabet, and you'll get a color associated with that animal. What's the sound, and what's the color?....

www.tspr.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Mashed

Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Sandwich Includes A Bizarre Combo

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ernest Hemingway is known as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, and perhaps of all time. Some of his most notable works include the novels "A Farewell to Arms," "The Sun Also Rises," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Old Man and the Sea" — all of which have become legendary pieces of literature across generations. Widely considered an admirable icon among his peers and fans, he was known for his egocentric, witty, and often brash personality, per Lit Hub. A New Yorker profile on Hemingway written in May 1950, 11 years before his death, mentioned he "gets along fine with animals, sometimes better than with human beings." He was, after all, a skilled outdoorsman.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Narcity USA

Texas Has Its Own Hobbit House With A Mythical Circle Door & It’s A Cozy Airbnb

If you're a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, perhaps you've dreamed of visiting a magical hobbit house, like the Bilbo Baggins' one that still exists in New Zealand. Its famous circle door and short ceilings partnered, with an enchanted garden draw people from all over the world. However, as New Zealand is pretty far from Texas, this Airbnb might be the solution.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital City#Npr
The Guardian

Top 10 wilderness stories

The wilderness is commonly thought of as an environment that exists in opposition to human culture – a vast geographic ecosystem that has not been significantly altered or influenced by human activity. Precisely because of this, humans tend to idealise it from a distance, relishing a notion of the wilderness that is often limited to a beautiful or sublime setting.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy