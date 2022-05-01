Sunday Puzzle: Tucked away in the capital

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ernest Hemingway is known as one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, and perhaps of all time. Some of his most notable works include the novels "A Farewell to Arms," "The Sun Also Rises," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," and the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Old Man and the Sea" — all of which have become legendary pieces of literature across generations. Widely considered an admirable icon among his peers and fans, he was known for his egocentric, witty, and often brash personality, per Lit Hub. A New Yorker profile on Hemingway written in May 1950, 11 years before his death, mentioned he "gets along fine with animals, sometimes better than with human beings." He was, after all, a skilled outdoorsman.

