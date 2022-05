If you're a fan of J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, perhaps you've dreamed of visiting a magical hobbit house, like the Bilbo Baggins' one that still exists in New Zealand. Its famous circle door and short ceilings partnered, with an enchanted garden draw people from all over the world. However, as New Zealand is pretty far from Texas, this Airbnb might be the solution.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO