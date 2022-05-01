Nashville Software School Launches New Podcast in Honor of 10th Anniversary

The nation’s first non-profit software bootcamp, Nashville Software School (NSS), announces the launch of a new podcast called 10 Years | 2000 Journeys: Celebrating 10 Years of Tech in Nashville. The audio series coincides with Nashville Software School’s 10th Anniversary and looks at the growth of the tech community in the last 10 years and a look ahead on what to expect in the next 10 years. Hosted by Clark Buckner, 10 Years | 2000 Journeys, the first episode features an interview with John Wark, founder and CEO, Nashville Software School. The series runs through November with monthly episodes reflecting on the growth of tech in Nashville and features tech leaders and thinkers sharing their insights for the future. The podcast also highlights NSS alumni looking back when they were students earning their certification and where they are now in their tech career.

“Our mission at NSS is to increase opportunities for tech careers and we’ll graduate our 2000th student this year,” says John Wark, founder and CEO, Nashville Software School. “We thought launching a podcast to hear the stories from our alumni and partners in the tech community was a fitting way to celebrate our 10th Anniversary.”

As part of the 10th Anniversary celebration, NSS is participating in The Big Payback, a 24-hour online giving campaign, on May 4, 2022 with the goal to raise $10,000 to award 10 scholarships for students at $1,000 each. The second episode of the podcast “Ability is Nothing Without Opportunity” is slated to release on May 4th to kick-off The Big Payback featuring alumni stories about how they switched to a career in tech. Support NSS students by donating in The Big Payback here and share your own story using #MyNSSJourney.

Subscribe and listen to 10 Years | 2000 Journeys on Apple Podcasts, Google, SoundCloud and Spotify.

About Nashville Software School

Started in 2012, Nashville Software School was the nation’s first non-profit software bootcamp. The mission is to prepare adults with motivation and aptitude for careers in tech. NSS is committed to creating opportunities to access high-paying tech careers for individuals who are financially disadvantaged or are from groups underrepresented in tech careers. There are currently 1,800 alumni of NSS and approximately 275 students in session. NSS is authorized by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and evaluated annually to meet quality standards. NSS earned the 2020 Best in Business Award by the Nashville Business Journal and Nashville Scene’s Best of Nashville in 2016. Learn more at https://nashvillesoftwareschool.com/.

