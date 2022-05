Draymond Green became Memphis' latest sports villain after his Game 1 flagrant foul, and Grizzlies fans paid him back in Game 2. He was booed the loudest during starting introductions Tuesday at FedExForum. When he left for the locker room to get stitches after an elbow by fellow former Michigan State basketball forward Xavier Tillman Sr., he was cheered which made Green flipped off the fans with both middle fingers. ...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 24 MINUTES AGO