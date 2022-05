Looking to watch the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round? Tune in to ESPN on Monday at 9:30 PM ET. Minnesota earned a 4-1 victory at home its last time out on April 29 against the Colorado Avalanche. Jordan Greenway (two goals) and Kirill Kaprizov (one goal and one assist) each had two points for the Wild.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO