Pueblo, CO

Here are the top Pueblo high school events/games to watch for the week of May 2-8, 2022

By Jeff Letofsky, The Pueblo Chieftain
 2 days ago

As the spring high school sports season winds down, games and matches are becoming more critical for teams and individuals trying to reach the postseason.

Here are the top events and games to watch for the week of May 2-8 in the Pueblo area:

Pueblo Central at Pueblo County boys swimming

The only two Pueblo boys swimming teams go head-to-head for the second and final time at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pueblo County. It's one of the last meets for individuals and relays to try to qualify for the Colorado Class 4A state boys swim meet, which is set for May 12 in Thornton.

County's John Jagger a state-qualifying beast: 'It's about the time you put in': County swimmer John Jagger is a state-qualifying beast

Pueblo County at Pueblo West baseball

The South-Central League title could be on the line when the Hornets meet the Cyclones at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Pueblo West diamond. Pueblo County won the previous meeting 4-3.

Pueblo West entered the week of play with an 11-6 record, 4-1 in the league. The Hornets are 11-4 and completed the first round of league play 5-0.

Twilight boys/girls track meet

The Twilight boys and girls track meet will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dutch Clark Stadium with all the Pueblo teams competing. It's one of the final chances for individuals to qualify for the upcoming Class 4A state track and field meet in Lakewood.

Class 4A/3A regional girls tennis

Pueblo East will host the Class 4A girls regional tennis meet on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Pueblo City Park courts. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. each day with the top two players in each bracket advancing to next week's state tournament.

Teams competing will include Canon City, Centennial, Mesa Ridge, Pueblo East, Pueblo West, and Widefield. The Class 4A state tournament will be held at Pueblo City Park on May 12-14.

Exchange student aids Pueblo West: German foreign exchange student proving herself on Pueblo West girls tennis team

Pueblo South will host the Class 3A girls regional tennis meet on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Pueblo City Park courts. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. each day with the top players in each bracket advancing to next week's state tournament.

Teams competing include Harrison, La Junta Pueblo Central, Pueblo County, Pueblo South, and Salida. The Class 3A state tournament will be held at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs on May 12-14.

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky

