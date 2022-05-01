ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MI

1 dead and 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Cass County

By Jerry Malec
wincountry.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWBERG TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County Deputies are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that took place on Saturday, April 30. It happened at 4:02 p.m. on...

