Addiction treatment, not felonization, is needed to address the fentanyl crisis

I am a 55-year-old former police officer who spent 20 years as a patrol officer, K-9 handler, patrol sergeant, and watch commander for a community of about 90,000 people. I want people to know that felonizing the simple possession of drugs will not solve Colorado’s fentanyl and overdose crisis.

I began my career in the late 1980’s, as the crack cocaine epidemic was winding down. Over the course of the following two decades, I observed the rise of methamphetamine, from a niche to a nationwide plague. Lawmakers and law enforcement attempted to legislate and enforce their way out of the meth crisis, which didn’t work. I know because I am now a substance use disorder counselor in southern Colorado, and I see the effects of substance use every day.

I also know this because I am in sustained recovery from an opiate addiction myself. I started using opiates after having been prescribed them for an injury and, as we’ve seen playout across our country, got addicted.

At the height of the opioid crisis, it was relatively easy to obtain prescription opiates legally, but doctors eventually stopped prescribing them to me. When my supply got low, I chose to obtain drugs illegally. The consequences of felony punishment or jail didn’t derail my desire to use.

Fentanyl is this generation's methamphetamine. I applaud the Colorado legislature for wanting to attack this issue head on and attempt to interrupt the problem. However, House Bill 1326 takes the wrong approach. It will negatively impact the user who, while part of the cycle, is not the cause of this crisis.

The felony provisions in the bill are the same solution that was applied to marijuana in the 1950s, heroin in the 1960s, cocaine in the 1970s, crack in the 1980s and methamphetamine in the 1990s and 2000s. That approach didn't work then, and it probably won't work now.

This may be hard to hear, but we must first accept reality before we can begin to solve this problem. People who are knowingly using illegal drugs don’t care about jail. They don’t care about being a convicted felon and they certainly don’t care about treatment if they aren’t yet ready to get support — a big reason why the forced treatment provisions in the bill won’t work.

These individuals know the risk, but the desire to use and stay well (prevent withdrawal) is stronger than the threat of a felony. They are willing to roll the dice every time they use. Why? Because most times they can’t stop.

Most people aren’t ready to really start addressing the deeply seeded issues that are driving their addiction. Both my career as a law enforcement officer and as a drug treatment counselor have taught me that people change when they are ready to change. If the potential of death is not enough of a negative consequence, incarceration or a felony conviction certainly won’t be.

So, what is the answer? There needs to be a public health response to this public health crisis. More availability for long-term inpatient treatment and definitely more funding for prevention and recovery services. Most people in early recovery fail, not because they don’t invest in treatment, but because they return to the same people, places, and things where they got sick. If state and federal funding is needed anywhere, it’s needed in housing, transportation, employment, and recovery-centric support so that people can change the triggers that instigate relapse.

We can all agree that the distribution and use of fentanyl is a public health crisis and something needs to be done about it. People are dying every day and frequently from substances that they never knew had fentanyl in them.

HB-1326 will most assuredly directly harm the people the bill hopes to support. It will further stigmatize and ostracize the very population that we most need to assist.

We, as a society, must always temper the desire to do something with the wisdom to do the right thing. As Albert Einstein once said, “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is insanity.”

There is still time for Colorado to take HB22-1326 in a better direction — one that helps end Colorado’s overdose and fentanyl crisis.

Scott Brasselero served for 20 years as a law enforcement officer. He currently works as a substance use disorder counselor at an inpatient program in Pueblo.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Addiction treatment, not felonization, is needed to address the fentanyl crisis