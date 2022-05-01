ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Moment with a Manager: Gene Cossey

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEducation: Doctor of Public Administration (Candidate) What do you do? I oversee and direct the operations, strategy, and administration of The Tri-Cities Airport Authority. What do you think are the keys to success? The ability to think critically about life, business, and relationships from a systematic reference point in a way...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

How the Great Resignation is turning into a great opportunity for leaders

This year, leaders will be challenged by war, pandemics, racism, climate change, politics, media bias, shareholder value, innovation, growth, supply chain problems, inflation, data security, customer experience, remote work models, employee satisfaction, and the Great Resignation. As the list highlights and research confirms, the role of a leader is more...
ECONOMY
Bill Abbate

An Idea for Now

How would you like to learn a valuable and easy-to-use marketing concept you can apply to practically any product, anyplace, at any time? Whether you are marketing your writing, retail, commercial goods, or services, it can help you do so successfully. A great thing about this concept is that it is so memorable that you will never forget it once you learn it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
Apple Insider

Apple Together group invokes Steve Jobs as it protests Return to Work policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The Apple Together group has published an open letter objecting to Apple's requiring people to return to working in the office, and argues thatSteve Jobs would have listened to them.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Kahneman
Fast Company

6 hiring techniques that provide a new perspective on sourcing talent

There’s always been points in time where talent supply has been scarce. Back in 1992, right after I left the French Army, I started a recruiting company in Europe because there was a huge gap in the talent market. Eventually, the markets reached a balance and we all got through.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
freightwaves.com

Freedom is the name of the game for independent agents

The labor market is tight, and unemployment levels have reached historic lows. Emboldened by their options, many workers are coming to the realization that there has never been a more opportunistic — or safer — time to try to strike out on their own. For folks experienced in the brokerage space, becoming an independent agent can offer the autonomy and independence they crave.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
protocol.com

Everything GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij does in a day

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’ll be sharing more on what we know about the Supreme Court’s draft opinion and what it means in the workplace context in Thursday’s newsletter, but, for now, this is relevant: Amazon is the latest tech company to tell employees that it will pay for abortion travel, according to Reuters. It will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life-threatening medical treatments, including abortions. That’s if medical treatment is not available within 100 miles of a U.S.-based employee’s home, and if remote care isn’t available. The country’s second-largest private employer joins Bumble, Yelp and Apple, among other companies, in providing this type of benefit, all in reaction to restrictive state abortion laws, like the one in Texas.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
US News and World Report

U.S. News Names Choon Choi Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Autos

Washington, D.C. – Choon Choi has joined U.S. News & World Report as Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Autos, U.S. News announced today. The Autos platform comprises industry leading rankings and reviews, cars for sale, and best-in-class awards such as Best Cars for the Money and Best Vehicle Brands.
WASHINGTON, DC
TheConversationCanada

Using gaming tactics in apps raises new legal issues

When new innovations emerge, there’s always a temptation to say that we need to rewrite the rulebook for them. Gamification has been no exception. Gamification refers to the use of elements from gaming, often by a smartphone app, to make ordinary activities like stock trading or rideshares more engaging. It can have powerful influences on our choices, sometimes in controversial ways. For instance, users of gamified trading apps like Robinhood have suffered huge losses, often from trading too frequently and making outsized bets on meme stocks or other assets that were too risky for them. ...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy