Moment with a Manager: Gene Cossey

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. We’ll be sharing more on what we know about the Supreme Court’s draft opinion and what it means in the workplace context in Thursday’s newsletter, but, for now, this is relevant: Amazon is the latest tech company to tell employees that it will pay for abortion travel, according to Reuters. It will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life-threatening medical treatments, including abortions. That’s if medical treatment is not available within 100 miles of a U.S.-based employee’s home, and if remote care isn’t available. The country’s second-largest private employer joins Bumble, Yelp and Apple, among other companies, in providing this type of benefit, all in reaction to restrictive state abortion laws, like the one in Texas.

BUSINESS ・ 20 HOURS AGO