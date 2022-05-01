ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Skagit Views — The magical move into May

By Skagit Valley Herald staff
The arrival of spring is always an event to celebrate, as evidenced by two of our three reader-submitted photos this week. But the unpredictable weather of early spring sometimes makes it clear that winter is not that far removed.

The submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much appreciated, so please keep those photos coming.

As always — in the interest of safety, remember to take care to practice social distancing, and make sure to keep you and your group out of harm’s way at all times (especially when in close proximity to the critters — large and small — who live among us.)

Please send high-res digital jpegs — preferably as attachments 2MB or larger — to cparrish@skagitpublishing.com.

Climbing wall planned for Concrete silos

CONCRETE — Visible from Highway 20, old concrete silos welcome visitors to Concrete and celebrate the industry that is part of the town’s history. Now Jeremy Akers and his 12-year-old daughter Gwyneth want to build a rock climbing wall on the silos. The pair have been working on...
