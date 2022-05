ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Residents in Fulton County can expect traffic delays and service impacts next week. Beginning May 2, special security measures will be made at the Fulton County Courthouse under supervision of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials report that the Courthouse and Government Center facilities will still be open to the public, but warned of significant impacts to local traffic around the area due to street closures.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO