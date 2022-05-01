ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Person killed in West Broad Street hit-and-run crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAiHn_0fPhmRuL00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The search is on from the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a person walking in the West End Saturday night.

Henrico Police were called to West Broad Street just west of Enterprise Parkway to investigate a "pedestrian struck and lying within the roadway" at 11:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim unresponsive. Officials said that person later succumbed to their injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

Several witnesses told police that the suspect was driving a dark-colored two or four-door Honda that has extensive front-end damage.

The car was least seen headed west from the crash scene on West Broad Street, according to police.

West Broad Street from Enterprise Parkway, west bound to Bethlehem Road is blocked currently and will remain so during this investigation.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henrico County, VA
Henrico County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
NBC12

Police investigate fatal hit and run

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating a fatal hit and run Saturday night. Police responded to West Broad Street around 11:45 to investigate a pedestrian struck and lying within the roadway. The victim was treated on scene, but was later pronounced dead. Police say they are looking...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West End#Henrico Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
SCDNReports

Virginia Man Holds 2 at Gunpoint During Road Rage

Virginia Man Holds 2 at Gunpoint During Road RageVirginia Police. A suspect was arrested yesterday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident in Stafford County. Deputy E.E. West responded to a brandishing in the area of U.S. 1 and Perchwood Drive. Deputy West and Deputy J.W. Ahern located the suspect vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

37K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy