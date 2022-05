The Boston Celtics were the victims of a beatdown in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 101-89 defeat was made worse by the fact that Marcus Smart picked up a pair of injuries, both of which appeared to leave the Defensive Player of the Year in pain. While Smart toughed it out and played through the ailments, head coach Ime Udoka revealed that he’s still pretty banged up ahead of Game 2, and offered a worrying update on the point guard, via Jay King.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO