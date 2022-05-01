ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leeds' Stuart Dallas suffers fractured femur in Man City defeat

By Krishan Davis
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Leeds have provided an update after Stuart Dallas suffered a serious knee...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

