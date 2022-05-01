ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-30 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not...

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arapahoe, Elbert, Lincoln, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arapahoe; Elbert; Lincoln; Washington The National Weather Service in Denver Colorado has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Elbert County in east central Colorado Eastern Arapahoe County in northeastern Colorado Southwestern Washington County in northeastern Colorado Northeastern Lincoln County in east central Colorado * Until 730 PM MDT. * At 657 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles east of Agate to 7 miles northwest of Arriba, or along a line extending from 16 miles northwest of Limon to 15 miles west of Flagler, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cottonwood Valley and Thurman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lexington, Newberry, Saluda by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 18:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Murray move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Lexington; Newberry; Saluda The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Newberry County in central South Carolina Northwestern Lexington County in central South Carolina East central Saluda County in central South Carolina * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 639 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Batesburg-Leesville, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Batesburg-Leesville, Red Bank, Dreher Island State Park, Chapin, Gilbert, Summit, Cedar Grove Fire Station, South Shore Marina, Oswald Park, Fredonia, Shull Island, Bundrick Island, Putnam`s Landing, Siesta Cove Marina, Murray, Rocky Point Recreation Area, Lake Murray Shores, Circle Fire Station, Delmar and Hollow Creek Public Park. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 50 and 53. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Burke, McDowell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 13:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Burke; McDowell The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McDowell County in western North Carolina Southwestern Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 121 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Marion, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, Nebo, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Woodlawn. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson ISOLATED AREAS OF PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Several locations of patchy dense fog have developed this morning and will dissipate by 8 am. Eventhough this is only patchy fog, roadway travel can still be dangerous with vehicles driving at very different speeds when coming into areas of patchy dense fog.
AMITE COUNTY, MS
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central Laramie County, East Laramie County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 02:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central Laramie County; East Laramie County; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Central Laramie County and East Laramie County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility overnight through this morning. Visibilities may lower to one tenth of a mile or less at times.
ENVIRONMENT
Special Weather Statement issued for Dorchester, Inland Worcester, Maryland Beaches, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dorchester; Inland Worcester; Maryland Beaches; Somerset; Wicomico Areas of fog early this morning Areas of fog have rapidly developed across the area early this morning. Visibilities have dropped to one half mile or less in many locations since sunrise. The fog is expected to burn off as the morning progresses. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds...watch for children at school bus stops...and use low beam headlights only.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:55:00 Expires: 2022-05-04 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...In the U.S. Virgin Islands, beaches of northern and western Saint Thomas. In Puerto Rico, northern to northeastern beaches. * WHEN...Through this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Advisory issued for Hutchinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Hutchinson The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Northwestern Carson County in the Panhandle of Texas Southwestern Hutchinson County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 758 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Borger, Fritch, Stinnett and Sanford.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack, Amelia, Caroline, Charles City, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 07:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack; Amelia; Caroline; Charles City; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Surry; Sussex; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; Westmoreland; York Areas of fog early this morning Areas of fog have rapidly developed across the area early this morning. Visibilities have dropped to one half mile or less in many locations since sunrise. The fog is expected to burn off as the morning progresses. Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to the areas of fog. Drive at reduced speeds...watch for children at school bus stops...and use low beam headlights only.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Tornado Warning issued for Scurry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Scurry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SCURRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However large hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for western Texas.
SCURRY COUNTY, TX
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Butler, Choctaw, Crenshaw, Mobile Central, Mobile Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Butler; Choctaw; Crenshaw; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Washington; Wilcox DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Lincoln, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, Seminole by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cleveland; Lincoln; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie; Seminole A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Seminole, southwestern Lincoln, southeastern Oklahoma, northeastern Cleveland and northwestern Pottawatomie Counties through 645 AM CDT At 616 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Pink, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Northeastern Norman, Shawnee, Seminole, Tecumseh, Choctaw, Harrah, McLoud, Pink, Meeker, Earlsboro, Tribbey, Johnson, Warwick, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Stella, Dale, Newalla and northeastern Lake Thunderbird. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 166 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west to northwest winds developing today will shunt out low level moisture which has worked into portions of eastern NM overnight. Therefore very low humidities and unstable conditions are expected across much of central, eastern, and southern NM. Temperatures will be below normal over most of northern and western NM however elevated critical fire weather conditions are still possible. Winds taper off this evening over all and humidities increase over portions of northeast and east central NM. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains, Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains, West Central Highlands, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from 10 am to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph today. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
Wind Advisory issued for Central Highlands, De Baca County, Eastern Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Highlands; De Baca County; Eastern Lincoln County; Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County; Harding County; Northeast Highlands; Quay County; South Central Highlands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, South Central Highlands, De Baca County, Guadalupe County, Quay County, Eastern San Miguel County, Harding County and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Expect strong cross winds on area roadways and locally reduced visibilities in areas of blowing dust.
DE BACA COUNTY, NM
Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY

