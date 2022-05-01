Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS, NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL PLAINS, SANDIA, MANZANO AND GALLINAS MOUNTAINS, WEST CENTRAL HIGHLANDS, AND MIDDLE RIO GRANDE VALLEY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong west to northwest winds developing today will shunt out low level moisture which has worked into portions of eastern NM overnight. Therefore very low humidities and unstable conditions are expected across much of central, eastern, and southern NM. Temperatures will be below normal over most of northern and western NM however elevated critical fire weather conditions are still possible. Winds taper off this evening over all and humidities increase over portions of northeast and east central NM. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands, Northeast and East Central Plains, Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains, West Central Highlands, and Middle Rio Grande Valley from 10 am to 9 pm MDT today. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph today. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Outdoor burning should not be done. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO