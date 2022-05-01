These Are The Best Fat-Burning Exercises To Do Every Morning, According To A Personal Trainer

Shutterstock

Starting your day with a quick sweat sesh is always a good idea. It boosts your energy, puts you in a good mood, and makes you feel alert. More importantly, regular physical activity helps you achieve your weight loss goals.

If you’re trying to burn fat through your workouts, NASM-certified personal trainer and performance coach Keith Hodges, founder of Mind In Muscle Coaching in Los Angeles, suggests it’s best to focus on compound exercises. He explains that these workouts “maximize caloric expenditure” and “incorporate multiple muscle groups.” Not only do you burn more calories and make the most out of your energy, but you also allow your body to build more muscle. Keep reading to discover some of Coach Hodges’ favorite compound exercises and learn how you can do them on your own.

Heads up: you’ll need barbells and dumbbells for these!

Barbell Back Squat

According to Coach Hodges, this move "targets the entire lower body and posterior chain." To begin, have the barbell "resting on your trapezius with legs shoulder width apart or wider." Make sure your core is engaged. "Squat or sit as if you're going to sit on a chair. Drive your feet through the floor to extend the hips and stand up."

Barbell Deadlift

Similar to the barbell squat, the barbell deadlift "targets the entire body, [and] both [the] anterior and posterior chain." Hodges notes, "Stand with your feet under the barbell shoulder width apart or wider. Squat to grip the barbell with your arms outside of your legs." He adds, "Make sure your chest is up [and your core is engaged] to create pre-tension. Drive your feet through the floor, extend the hips to stand up, and return to the starting position."

Dumbbell Squat To Press (Thruster)

If you're looking for a compound exercise that targets the entire lower body, core, shoulders, and triceps, this move is your best bet. "Start with legs shoulder width apart and dumbbells in a front rack potion," Hodges says. "Engage your core as you perform a squat. Drive your feet through the floor [and] as you begin to stand, press the dumbbells toward the ceiling."

Deadlift To Row

This workout targets the entire posterior chain (glutes, thighs, back, shoulder, arms, and core). To perform, "Start with legs shoulder width apart and dumbbells by your side," Hodges mentions. "Engage your core to secure your [lower] back. Hinge your hips until your eyes, chest and naval are parallel to the ground. Retract your [shoulder blade] then pull the dumbbells to your sides. Lower your arms [and] extend the hips to stand up."

Working Out In The Morning Vs Working Out At Night

When to workout has always been a debate among many of us. Is it better to work out in the morning or in the evening? Honestly, the most basic answer is that it all depends on the person. As per top-trainer Hodges, "You should find a time that is optimal for you to train and remain consistent as possible. As long as you are active, remain in a caloric deficit, stay hydrated, and get an adequate amount of sleep, you should burn fat (assuming there are no medical conditions)."

Overall, consistency is key! You always want to make sure that your workouts are balanced with nutritious meals and good sleeping habits too. Hodges points out that, “Fat burning should not [solely] be measured by how your clothes fit or [what number is seen on your scales].” Fat burning all comes down to a chemical process that depends on our hormones, which are influenced by several factors: caloric intake, physical activity, and amount of sleep.