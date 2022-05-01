With hands up, Robles' production finally goes up

MJ Melendez also collected his first career hit! There was a moment there where Royals fans everywhere quietly muttered “oh no, not again” to themselves like the bowl of petunias in Hitchhiker Guide to the Galaxy. It happened in the third inning. Against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, Michael A. Taylor, Nicky Lopez, and Edward Olivares accrued three consecutive singles. But with the bases loaded and no outs, Andrew Benintendi popped out and Salvador Perez, deep in a horrific slump, meekly grounded into a double play. No runs. However, if you managed to keep watching after that kind of disappointment that has plagued the Royals for the past two or so weeks, you were treated to a great game, one in which the Kansas City Royals cruised against the St. Louis Cardinals and won 7-1. The 30,000 foot recap: Brad Keller shoved, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings and bringing his ERA down to 1.74. In the seventh inning, Collin Snider coaxed a ground ball double play out of Paul DeJong to keep Keller’s.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO