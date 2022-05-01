ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

With hands up, Robles' production finally goes up

By Mark Zuckerman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – When he stepped into the on-deck circle in the top of the second Friday night, Victor Robles immediately heard Davey Martinez say it. “Get your hands up!” the Nationals manager implored his center fielder from his dugout perch only a few feet away. When...

Tommy Edman (hip) held out of St. Louis lineup Monday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Monday afternoon's makeup game against right-hander Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals. Edman exited Sunday's 7-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a sore left hip flexor and is considered day-to-day, but he was due for a day off after starting each of the Cardinals' first 21 games. Harrison Bader is covering the leadoff role on Monday, while Brendan Donovan is replacing Edman on second base and batting ninth.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raimel Tapia covering right field for Blue Jays Monday

The Toronto Blue Jays listed Raimel Tapia as their starter in right field for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Tapia will cover right field and bat eighth against the Yankees Monday while George Springer slides over to centerfield, and Bradley Zimmer catches a breather. Tapia has a $2,300...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington, DC
Witt smashes first career home run and Royals smash Cardinals 7-1

MJ Melendez also collected his first career hit! There was a moment there where Royals fans everywhere quietly muttered “oh no, not again” to themselves like the bowl of petunias in Hitchhiker Guide to the Galaxy. It happened in the third inning. Against Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, Michael A. Taylor, Nicky Lopez, and Edward Olivares accrued three consecutive singles. But with the bases loaded and no outs, Andrew Benintendi popped out and Salvador Perez, deep in a horrific slump, meekly grounded into a double play. No runs. However, if you managed to keep watching after that kind of disappointment that has plagued the Royals for the past two or so weeks, you were treated to a great game, one in which the Kansas City Royals cruised against the St. Louis Cardinals and won 7-1. The 30,000 foot recap: Brad Keller shoved, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings and bringing his ERA down to 1.74. In the seventh inning, Collin Snider coaxed a ground ball double play out of Paul DeJong to keep Keller’s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Olivares leads Royals against the Cardinals after 4-hit game

LINE: Cardinals -141, Royals +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the St. Louis Cardinals after Edward Olivares had four hits against the Cardinals on Tuesday. Kansas City has a 6-8 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Darnell Coles
Juan Soto
Cardinals' Yadier Molina scratched on Tuesday, Andrew Knizner to start

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Molina has been scratched from Tuesday's starting lineup. Andrew Knizner will retain his spot behind the plate and catch for right-hander Dakota Hudson. Knizner will bat sixth versus right-hander Brad Keller and the Royals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

