Colorado Rockies morning after: Efficiency on mound key in Saturday win

After a parched April, May kicked off with a great round of much needed rain! Denver only saw .06 inches of rain in April and we received .88 inches from last night’s storm that lasted through Monday morning. Tuesday brings another fast moving system through Colorado. This time the mountains will see the best chance for rain and snow, but Denver may get a few showers in the afternoon. We really need to watch out for fog across the Front Range on Tuesday. A better chance for rain hits the Denver area on Wednesday evening. We will also see another temperature drop on Wednesday. After that, we will warm up and dry out for a few days. Saturday we will be knocking on the door of breaking a daily record high by hitting 85 degrees. The daily record high for Saturday is 87. Cooler temperatures and the chance for more rain arrives for Mother’s Day Sunday.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO