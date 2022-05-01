ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Salford sweating on Matty Lund ahead of Mansfield clash

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Salford will check on Matty Lund ahead of their must-win clash with Mansfield on Monday.

The midfielder was forced off just after half-time during last weekend’s tumultuous win over Oldham after picking up a knock.

Donald Love, who had dropped to the bench, could replace Lund if he is unable to start while Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny continue to build up their fitness after returning to training.

Salford must win both their remaining matches if they are to have a chance of sneaking into the play-offs.

Mansfield could move into the automatic promotion places with victory.

Veteran midfielder Stephen Quinn is touch and go because of the hip problem that forced him to miss Tuesday’s victory over Stevenage.

George Lapslie put in an excellent performance in place of Quinn but could find himself back on the bench.

Captain Ollie Clarke remains sidelined with a groin injury but is set to return to training over the coming week, while Rhys Oates (thigh) could be a doubt.

