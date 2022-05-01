ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Appleby readying Derby challenge following Guineas glory

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Charlie Appleby expects to have a clearer picture of his likely Cazoo Derby challenge by next week.

The Godolphin trainer, who saddled the first two home in the 2000 Guineas on Saturday, is sending New London to the Boodles Chester Vase on Wednesday and Walk Of Stars to the Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday.

Appleby also trains Nahanni, who threw his hat into the ring for the Classic event when winning the Blue Riband Trial at Epsom recently.

“This week will be interesting. We’ve got New London running in the Vase and Walk Of Stars heading to Lingfield on Saturday,” Appleby told Racing TV.

“Those are two horses who have untapped potential still.

“Nahaani, you can’t take it away from him and while it might not have been an impressive victory at Epsom, he was dropping back in distance from a mile and a half to 10 furlongs and we saw what improvement came out of him over a mile and a half.

“He’s a son of Frankel and we know what his stats are now becoming in those mile-and-a-half races.

“They are three exciting horses and two of them are Dubawis with untapped potential as we stand.”

On Friday Nations Pride was an impressive winner of the Listed Newmarket Stakes, but at this stage he appears more likely to run in the French Derby.

“The Derby has been mooted but we’ll see how the trials pan out this week, we’ve contemplated looking at the French Derby to be honest,” said Appleby.

“I’m not saying he won’t get a mile and a half as he galloped out strongly over 10 furlongs, but he’s got a lot of natural pace to be able to utilise in France.

“It will come up for discussion once we get to next weekend.”

