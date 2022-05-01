ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Faith | Spiritual truths ring true even within a diversity of beliefs

By Sandra Smith
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

My family might not have had a surplus of money while I was growing up, but what we lacked in finances was made up for in love.

My parents valued education and we grew up not wondering if we would be going to college, but where we would be going. Four children in the family and they all graduated with college degrees.

My father graduated with degrees in mechanical engineering, as well as in music. My mother did a two-year study after high school, and then went on to earn her certificate in interior design.

Kids need either a parent who cares about them, a caring teacher or other influential adult. You may not think you make a difference in the life of someone else, but to at least one person, you make a world of difference.

Sandra Smith

Another thing that is of value is to have connection to a Higher Power, Spirit, God, or Mother Earth. No matter what you call it, it is all one higher Divinity.

Communing with God is something that allows you to ask for help when you are in a difficult or challenging situation.

It also helps when you need some inspiration, or help with moving on to a new job, finding a new home, or helping someone else move on to better choices.

When I have a question about something, I will often sit in silent meditation and think, “God, I could use a little help here. What do I need to know?”

Usually, at least by the next day, the answer is supplied to me. At that point I am ready to help myself, as well as others.

The Dalai Lama in “His Essential Wisdom”, explains: “It can rightly be asserted that loving kindness and compassion are the two cornerstones on which the whole edifice of Buddhism stands … we should try to help others, and if we cannot help them at least we should do them no harm. This teaching grows from the soil of love and compassion.”

Isn’t it amazing when spiritual truths ring true, no matter what the faith?

All faiths at the heart of their teachings want us to be kind to others, value life, experience joy, be truthful and trustworthy, and serve humanity. All spirituality is meant to make the world a better place.

As I’ve written in my book “Life’s Garden Grows”: “We are all at choice. We can stay stuck in a certain place in our lives, or we can begin a new chapter. Sometimes in life, emotions, habits, or life situations can seem like they are taking us in all directions. It’s as if we are holding on for dear life. It’s as if we were hanging on for dear life.

In these situations, it is best to stop, take a deep breath, and reign in our consciousness. Deeply know that there is no one who can drive your life unless you give them the reigns. Take the reigns back. Know that whatever you need to do, God’s Power is within you.”

Rev. Sandra Smith is retired minister of Center for Spiritual Living in Kennewick. Questions and comments should be directed to editor Lucy Luginbill in care of the Tri-City Herald newsroom, 4253 W. 24th Ave., Kennewick, WA 99338. Or email lluginbill@tricityherald.com.

Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
