BEATRICE - A Beatrice woman has been given an honor for her work in the community. Karen Mains is the winner of the 58th Annual Service to Mankind Award from the Beatrice Sertoma Club. Mains has served the community Food Pantry for approximately 15 years and has been the food coordinator since 2012. She's held many jobs and helped many people, working for Daubendeik's Appliance for nearly 20 years, held many church offices, organizes the Beatrice singles dances, and has also worked for Rich Hovendick at the funeral home for many years.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO