San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO County weather forecast: Clear skies and cold beaches

By John Lindsey
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The classic springtime weather cycle of gale-force northwesterly winds and frigid seawater temperatures will continue through most of next week.

A pattern of strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing and shifting out of the north to northeast (Santa Lucia/offshore) during the late night and morning, will continue through Tuesday producing mostly clear skies, except for areas overnight fog along the beaches and coastal valleys on Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure will build over the Central Coast resulting in noticeably warmer temperatures away from the ocean this upcoming week.

Today’s high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s in the inland valleys (Paso Robles), while the coastal valleys (San Luis Obispo) will hit the low to mid-70s. The beaches will range between the high-50 to the low-60s, except the southerly facing beaches (Cayucos, Avila Beach and Shell Beach) which will hit the mid-70s.

A Catalina eddy — a circular counterclockwise air flow— can be difficult to forecast because it usually covers a small area in the Southern California Bight, the coast from Point Conception to just south of San Diego is forecast to develop later Tuesday. This micro sized surface low-pressure system is forecast to produce gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) westerly (onshore) winds and the return of the marine layer with night and morning fog and mist in the coastal regions Tuesday night into Thursday morning.

A pattern of moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 mph) northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and morning, will start Thursday afternoon and will continue through next weekend. These winds should be strong enough to mix out the temperature inversion/marine layer, keeping the skies mostly clear.

Surf report

Sunday’s 7- to 9-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 11-second period) will remain at this level through Monday morning, increasing to 8- to 10-feet with the same period on Monday afternoon and night.

This northwesterly sea and swell will decrease to 6- to 8-feet (with a 7- to 11-second period) on Tuesday, becoming a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 20-second period) on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 18-second period) will develop on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, building to 9- to 11-feet (with a 7- to 14-second period) on Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Combined with these northwesterly seas will be a Southern Hemisphere swell train. This Southern Hemisphere (215-degree, deep- water) swell will arrive on Wednesday at 1- to 2-feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) increasing to 1- to 3-feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) on Thursday into Saturday.

Seawater temperatures range between 48 and 50 degrees though next weekend.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

43, 82

45, 84

42, 83

45, 85

44, 78

43, 79

41, 80

42, 81

LOWS AND HIGHS, SAN LUIS OBISPO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

SUN

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

45, 70

48, 73

46, 72

48, 73

47, 71

46, 70

48, 71 49, 70

PG&E safety tip

Downed trees or branches could be hiding a power line. Always assume all wires are energized and extremely dangerous. Don’t touch or try to move it — keep children and animals far away. Report downed lines to 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002.

John Lindsey’s is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter @PGE_John.

Comments / 0

